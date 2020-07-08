Boris Johnson Refuses To Apologise For Blaming Care Homes For COVID-19 Deaths

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains adamant on his comments alleging negligence in care homes and has refused to offer an apology or retract his statements. According to reports, the British leader earlier alleged that care homes in the country did not adequately protect their residents and staff by ignoring proper procedures.

Boris Johnson faces backlash

The UK Prime Minister’s comments sparked outrage as he appeared to be shifting responsibility and putting the blame on care homes for the 20,000 COVID-19 deaths mong residents. During a press briefing, the Downing Street spokesperson repeatedly dodged questions about Boris Johnson's comments.

As per reports, the National Care Forum has stated that all the care homes followed the proper procedures ‘to the letter’ and that the government’s attention was focused on hospitals. They have deemed Johnson’s comments as ‘totally inappropriate’ and ‘deeply insulting’ to care workers.

According to official estimates, over half of the care homes in the UK have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. One in five residents has tested positive for the infection while 7 percent of care home staff seems to have been infected as well. The high percentage of care home residents testing positive for the COVID-19 has also been blamed on the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Last week, UK opposition leaders slammed Johnson for being "asleep on the wheel” during the COVID-19 crisis. The British PM was called “slow” in his response and the government handing of the crisis was termed “terrible”.

