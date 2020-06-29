Boris Johnson Says Coronavirus Has Been 'disaster' For UK, Denies To Launch Inquiry

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted that the coronavirus pandemic has been a disaster for the country, adding that it not the right moment to investigate into government’s response. Speaking to Times Radio, Johnson said that the pandemic has been an “absolute disaster” for the UK which has gone through a “profound shock”.

The UK Prime Minister told the new digital radio station, launched on June 29, that the government owes an investigation to those who died and suffered due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, he asserted that this is not the right time to look into what went wrong in the government’s COVID-19 response.

“I happen to think that the moment is not right now...when everybody is flat out, I don't think the moment is right now for consecrating a huge amount of official time to all of that,” he said.

Popularity declines

Johnson’s popularity has taken a major hit after the virus spiralled out in the country with over 43,000 deaths related to COVID-19 reported so far. In a recent survey of voters' preferred choice as Prime Minister, Labour party leader overtook his Conservative counterpart for the first time in past few years.

According to the survey was conducted by Opinium, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer got the support of 37% voters who polled in the survey, while Johnson received 35% votes. Around 14 per cent of people neither voted for Johnson nor Starmer as their preferred choice of Prime Minister, while another 14 per cent voted to say they don't know who would make a better PM.

“Looking at seats gained in the 2019 election, Starmer leads on the best Prime Minister question amongst Labour seats in England and Wales that the Conservative gained in 2019; 41% think Starmer would make the best Prime Minister compared to 33% who think Johnson does," Opinium tweeted.

