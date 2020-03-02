Boris Johnson Says More Cases Expected In UK As Coronavirus Fear Looms Large

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly announced on March 1 that the situation of coronavirus in the UK is expected to get worse and there would “clearly” be more cases as the virus spreads further. He reportedly said that his government was establishing a “war room” in the cabinet office to gather experts to respond to escalating crisis.

At least 13 new cases of the COVID-19 have emerged in the UK as of March 1, spiking the total figures to 36, which is a 57 per cent surge, the largest rise in the cases in the UK up to date. An experts team claimed that the coronavirus has reached the stage where it can no longer be contained in Britain, suggest reports. It urged the public health officials to make herculean efforts to prevent the death toll expected to occur from the malignant pathogen.

According to the reports, Johnson is expected to chair government's emergency Cobra committee meeting which will be attended by the country’s top health advisers and senior ministers. The meeting will hold discussions about drafting an official plan to tackle the spread of the coronavirus which will be finalized and signed off.

150 restrained in lockdown

Meanwhile, health authorities have held several Britishers in lockdown in Tenerife hotel over fears of COVID-19 infection, who, the health officials said, will be released once they test negative to the virus, confirmed a British media report. As many as 150 Britons were on their seventh day of quarantine at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace after a group of Italians contracted the Wuhan virus. Health officials advised that the 25 holidaymakers released thus far after they tested negative to tests will quarantine until March 9, the rest that cleared health screening procedures will have their flights arranged, the report confirmed.

The British government said in a statement that it is planning to bring on board the retired health professionals to NHS once the epidemic worsened. PM Boris Johnson told the media that he had a battle plan ready that lists out measures in great detail that the country can benefit from during the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

