Exihilarating Things To Do In London On Your Next Vacation To 'The City Of Westminster'

When we hear the word 'London', Harry Potter, street fashion, and classic sights are some of the things that come to our mind. London is one of the most visited destinations in the world. Along with embracing the ample "touristy" things to do in London, there are other interesting things to do in London. So, here are some of the most exhilarating things to do in London.

Witness the City from a birds-eye-view

You haven't completed your London vacation if you haven't witnessed this landmark. Also known as the London Eye, you can get to see various beautiful corners of the city. From calm waters to concrete jungles, you will get panoramic views of the city standing at one place. Location: The London Eye, Riverside Building, Country Hall, Westminster Bridge Road, London.

Witness the magical World of Harry Potter

Be a part of the unique things to do in London by witnessing the magical world of Harry Potter. You will get an opportunity to walk the paths that were once visited by the characters itself. You can tour around the city of Warner Bros studio, take a glance at the steam trains of Hogwarts, unveil the mysteries hidden in Dumbledore's office and many more things to do. Location: Greater London, United Kingdom.

ALSO READ | Hidden Places In Arunachal Pradesh To Experience Solitude This Winter

Experience the old-world charm of the city

Escape from the history connoisseur and pay a visit to this city on your London vacation. It is one of the most amazing things to do in London. A proper combination of education and fun, the Museum of London is the perfect place for your London vacation. Location: 150 London Wall, EC2.

ALSO READ | Top Thrilling Things To Do In Vietnam For An Awe-inspiring Vacation

Walk Sherlock's paths, down Baker Street and the tube station

This is another fun thing to do in London that will add memories to your life. This is the residential street of the famous detective, Sherlock homes. You can witness some of the greatest artwork by Sir Richard Wallace or pay a visit to the famous Madame Tussauds in London. Location: Baker St, Marylebone, London, UK.

ALSO READ | Alleppey To Goa, Hit These Tropical Destinations For Soaking Up Some Sun During The Winter

Go thrift shopping in Camden Market

This place will cater to all your shopping needs on your London vacation. It is a popular place for people who stay locally as well as people from across the world. You can shop a wide range of products from furniture to fashion items. Camden market is one of the most fun and exciting things to do in London. Location: Camden Town, London.

ALSO READ | Lessons That An International Trip With Friends Can Teach You