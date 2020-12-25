Boris Johnson Sports Fish Motif For Brexit Announcement As Negotiations Get Off The Hook

While experts and masses continue to debate the merits of Brexit as the United Kingdom and European Union announced reaching an agreement on Christmas Eve, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wore a fish motif tie to underline one of the most dominant concerns in the long-drawn negotiations. Johnson's interesting choice of tie drew attention as the British leader addressed the Brexit press conference on Thursday, December 24.

(Boris Johnson wears a tie with a fish motif at the press conference outlining the Brexit deal on Christmas Eve. Photograph: Paul Grover/AP)

Even though the fishing industry has a fractional stake in Britain's GDP, the Brexit negotiations hit a deadlock over the subject. As per The Guardian, it became symbolic of the desire to "take back control" as successive years of overfishing by bloc nations and the quota system had hurt British interest. In his speech, Johnson stressed the "prodigious" increase in fishing catches that the UK would now be allowed to keep.

Under the deal, the EU will give up a quarter of the quota it catches in British waters, far less than the 80% Johnson administration initially demanded. The system will be phased in over five and a half years, after which the quotas will be reassessed. The UK has remained part of the bloc's single market during the 11-month post-Brexit transition period. With the deal now sealed, people are preparing themselves to will feel the impact of Brexit.

Clothes as comments

Boris Johnson is the latest to join an elite club of personalities that have made it to the headlines for commenting on socio-political issues with their clothes. While various artists and actors have often made a subtle statement with their choice of attire, public figures are no without their share of controversial sartorial choices.

In 2017, Queen Elizabeth wore a lilac hat that had several blue petal flowers with yellow centers during the state opening of parliament which was compared to the EU flag.

(Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II makes a speech in the House of Lords at the official State Opening of Parliament in London, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Photograph: Carl Court/Pool via AP)

In 2018, US first lady Melania Trump drew flack for wearing a green hooded military jacket with "I really don’t care, do u?" written on the back during her visit to a children's shelter for migrant kids in Texas. When asked what message Melania Trump intended to send, her spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said: "It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message." The first lady later in an interview acknowledged that it "was a kind of message, yes."

(US first lady Melania Trump arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, June 21, 2018, after visiting the Upbring New Hope Children Center run by the Lutheran Social Services of the South in McAllen, Texas. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/AP)

