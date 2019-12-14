Boris Johnson Urges British People To 'let The Healing Begin' After Landslide Win

The newly re-elected Prime Minister of Britain Boris Johnson said 'let the healing begin' on December 13 in a speech outside 10 Downing Street. After acquiring a thumping Conservative majority in the British Parliament and 'finally' achieving a Brexit-dominated outcome, Johnson urged the citizens of UK to 'find closure' after more than three and a half years of 'arid argument' over Britain's divorce from the 27-nation bloc.

Johnson believes that as the new government is formed in Britain it starts working with the European Union towards rebuilding their relationship, politicians on either side of the debate should now find time to 'heal'. The UK PM also said in his speech that, he has heard 'loud and clear' that the priority of the British people currently is to focus on the state-run National Health Service. Johnson has promised to deliver Brexit by January 31, 2020, and then focus on 'other priorities' of the country. The British PM has promised to give the 'biggest boost' to the NHS by providing more than 50,000 nurses, 40 new hospitals along with better schools and safer streets. Johnson also said that his government will bring forward the proposals which will 'transform the country'.

Johnson's victory speech

During his victory speech, Johnson addressed the enthusiastic audience roaring phrases like, 'we did it', 'we pulled it off', 'broke the deadlock'. The re-elected UK PM expressed his joy over the 'glorious pre-breakfast moment' of Conservatives acquiring 364 seats in the British Parliament leaving 'no if's, no but's, no maybe's' that the new government will 'finally' get Brexit done by January 31, 2020'

Johnson said, “Getting Brexit done is now the irrefutable, irresistible, unarguable decision of the British people. With these elections, we put an end to miserable threats of the second referendum.”

After lauding all his Party colleagues, Johnson said that 'new dawn rises on the new day and a new government' which will work for the people. The re-elected UK PM thanked all the British people who came out to vote for the snap general elections which and chose the Conservatives.

I say thank you for the trust you have placed in us, and in me.



We will work round the clock to repay your trust and to deliver on your priorities with a parliament that works for you. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 13, 2019

