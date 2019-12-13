Angela Merkel Congratulates Boris Johnson On His Landslide Win In The UK Elections

After Boris Johnson's landslide victory in Britain's general election, the German Chancellor Angela Merkel offered her congratulations to him on December 13. In addition to this, Merkel also said that she looks forward to furthering cooperation between Germany and Britain as well as a deep friendship.

Merkel offers 'close friendship'

With Boris Johnson and the Conservative parties landslide victory against the Labour Party, Johnson now has a clear mandate for Brexit and getting Britain out of the European Union. The German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas while speaking to local media stated that now with this clear mandate its possible for Britain to make a clear exit from the European Union by the end of January. He added that should Britain should choose they would always be welcomed back into the European Union because their doors always remain open.

In addition to the German Chancellor, the President of the European Council Charles Michel who assumed office on December 1, congratulated Johnson on his victory in the general election adding that Britain and its parliament must soon decide how to move forward with the Brexit talks. Michel said that the European Union was ready to resume talks regarding a free-trade agreement but only if Britain worked with them in good faith. While talking to media, Michel said that the EU was ready to resume talks with Britain and wanted clarity about London's plan for Brexit as soon as possible.

President of United States Donald Trump also congratulated Boris Johnson on his re-election as the Prime Minister of Britain after the results of the election were declared on December 12. Trump applauded the Conservative majority in the British Parliament with 363 seats in the face of Labour just acquiring 203. According to the US President, Washington will now be able to strike a 'massive new Trade Deal' after Brexit is done under Johnson's leadership.

Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his great WIN! Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT. This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the E.U. Celebrate Boris! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2019

