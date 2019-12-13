Boris Johnson Meets The Queen At Buckingham Palace After Returning To Power

The newly re-elected Prime Minister of Britain Boris Johnson arrived at the Buckingham Palace to meet the Queen and complete the official ritual on December 13. After his historic win, the triumphant roared 'we did this' at the British citizens who voted for the thumping Conservative majority in the UK elections since the 1990s. After meeting the Queen, Johnson will be invited at the Palace to form the new UK government.

Even though Johnson's Conservatives have acquired a clear win with 364 seats in the British Parliament, it is not official until the Queen has undertaken constitutional duties. The Queen will hold one-to-one meetings with Johnson on a weekly basis following the elections. After a quick meeting at the Palace on Friday, Johnson was seen returning back to the Downing street where he is expected to start the formation of his government.

Read - UK Votes For Boris Johnson, But Who Did The Queen Vote For? Can She?

Johnson's victory speech

During his victory speech, Johnson addressed the enthusiastic audience roaring phrases like, 'we did it', 'we pulled it off', 'broke the deadlock'. The re-elected UK PM expressed his joy over the 'glorious pre-breakfast moment' of Conservatives acquiring 364 seats in the British Parliament leaving 'no if's, no but's, no maybe's' that the new government will 'finally' get Brexit done by January 31, 2020'

Johnson said, “Getting Brexit done is now the irrefutable, irresistible, unarguable decision of the British people. With these elections, we put an end to miserable threats of the second referendum.”

Read - UK General Election: Donald Trump Congratulates Boris Johnson On 'big Win'

These general elections which were called by Johnson initially to break the parliamentary deadlock on Britain's divorce from the 27-nation bloc have resulted in a Brexit-dominated outcome. During the intensive campaigning, several other issues that the country had been facing came up, like the state-run National Health Service, immigration, and climate emergency. All of which was also acknowledged by Johnson during his speech on December 13 and 'promised' to deliver it.

While claiming a clear victory, Johnson also sent an indirect yet 'respectful' message to 'Stop Brexit' campaigner, Steve Bray. Bray had protested outside the British parliament after the Liberal Democrats acquired nearly 11 seats. Johnson taunted him and said it is time to 'put a sock' in the megaphone.

Johnson said "I say respectfully to our stentorian friend in the blue 12 star hat. That’s it. Time to put a sock in the megaphone and give everybody some peace."

Read - UK General Election: PM Modi Congratulates Boris Johnson For His Return

Read - Boris Johnson's Dog, Thousand Other Pets Line Up Outside Polling Booths In UK