Boris Johnson Urges France To Take Back Migrants Illegally Crossing English Channel

Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged France President Emmanuel Macron to take back migrants who landed in the UK after crossing the Channel. The development comes as he took to Twitter to publish a letter which he has written to Macron after people lost their lives while trying to reach England. In the letter, Johnson has also mentioned five measures that their countries need to take in order to avoid fatalities in the English Channel.

In the letter, Johnson called on Macron to take back the people who have reached the UK by saying, “I propose that we put in place a bilateral readmissions agreement to allow all illegal migrants who cross the Channel to be returned.” He further added, “This would have an immediate effect and would significantly reduce - if not stop- the crossings, saving lives by fundamentally breaking the business model of the criminal gangs.”

Boris Johnson in the letter stated that he was “open” to new ideas that would help to stop the trade in humans and also to protect lives. He pointed out that even though they have been able to stop over 20,000 crossings, however, many people have been putting their lives at risk. Johnson highlighted the need to go “further and faster together” and proposed five new measures that he wanted to see taken.

In his letter to Macron, the UK PM outlined five steps that included maritime patrol efforts in each other’s territorial waters and using advanced technology. He further mentioned that they need to have surveillance through the air and work on strengthening the Joint Intelligence cell. Boris Johnson acknowledged the efforts of both the countries, however, he pointed out that more boats have arrived in the morning that has put more lives at risk.

Migrants die while crossing English Channel

At least 27 people have lost their lives after their boat drowned in the English Channel on their way to the United Kingdom on Wednesday, 24 November. After the incident, the interior minister of France described it as the worst tragedy to date which involved migrants crossing. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin stated that the boat was suspected to be carrying 34 individuals, according to AP. Authorities from France and the United Kingdom carried out an air and sea rescue effort to find the remaining survivors. Following the incident, Britain PM Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron held talks and agreed to keep all the options open to prevent the crossings and "break the business model of the criminal gangs behind them," AP reported citing Johnson's office as saying.

