Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has served Christmas lunch to 850 British troops stationed in Estonia. The British Prime Minister took an RAF A330 plane for the one-day trip to the Baltic state on Saturday morning. Johnson served turkey and Yorkshire puddings to troops from the Queen’s Royal Hussars at the Tapa military base near the capital, Tallinn, to thank them for their service. Johnson held a bilateral meeting with his Estonian counterpart, Juri Ratas.