British PM Boris Johnson's New Government Passes Brexit Bill

The new British government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson passed the Withdrawl Agreement Bill for Britain's divorce from the 27-nation bloc on December 20. Johnson's much-awaited victory in the parliament came as he promised before the snap general elections to get Brexit done by January 31, 2020, because 'time has come for change'. In a speech before the session, Johnson said that the government 'owes to the people' to deliver Brexit. After the historic Conservatives win on December 12 and bagging 365 seats in the parliament, Johnson said that the new government 'now' has the resources and ideas to 'fulfil the mandate'. The House of Commons passed the bill with 358 to 234 votes and will now vote on the programme motion which outlines the timetable for the remaining stages of the bill.

MPs approved the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill, with 358 votes to 234.



MPS are now voting on the programme motion which outlines the timetable for remaining stages of the Bill.#WithdrawalAgreementBill pic.twitter.com/B2YKXq1h6W — UK House of Commons (@HouseofCommons) December 20, 2019

Brexit is 'irrefutable'

After Brexit-dominated outcome in elections, the Parliament was now free to approve the Withdrawl Agreement Bill which was initially proposed by Johnson. However, a parliamentary deadlock was created on the fast track time-table for Britain's much-awaited divorce from the 27-nation bloc. These turn of events had fueled Johnson's call for a new government and general election on the last month of 2019. The Conservatives were able to acquire a thumping majority in the British parliament with 365 seats in the face of Jeremy Corbyn's Labour's crushing defeat.

Since the Conservatives now hold a clear majority of 80, Johnson had said in his victory speech that 'now Brexit is irrefutable'. During his victory speech, Johnson addressed the enthusiastic audience roaring phrases like, 'we did it', 'we pulled it off', 'broke the deadlock'. The re-elected UK PM expressed his joy over the 'glorious pre-breakfast moment' of Conservatives acquiring historic seats in the British Parliament leaving 'no if's, no but's, no maybe's' that the new government will 'finally' get Brexit done by January 31, 2020'.

Johnson said, “Getting Brexit done is now the irrefutable, irresistible, unarguable decision of the British people. With these elections, we put an end to miserable threats of the second referendum.”

