British PM Promises To Bring Brexit Deal Back Before Christmas

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will pledge to bring his Brexit deal back to Parliament before Christmas when he launches his announcement on November 24. He terms it as a Christmas present and urges the voters to get Brexit done. The opinion polls reveal that Johnson’s Conservative Party takes a lead over the Labour Party and huge numbers of undecided voters mean the result is uncertain. Johnson is expected to say that his early Christmas present to the nation will be to bring back the Brexit bill before the festive eve and get the Parliament working for the people. Johnson is set to announce a 3 billion pounds ($3.85 billion) National Skills Fund to retrain workers and an extra 2 billion pounds to fill pot-holes in the roads. He is also set to maintain the regulatory cap on energy bills.

READ: Brexit: Johnson Apologizes To Tory Members For Extending Deadline

Labour Party promises to come with better Brexit deal

The Conservatives have been criticized for coming up with misleading social media posts during a heated campaign. Labour said that it will negotiate a better Brexit deal with the EU within a timeframe of six months that will put people in a new referendum.

Johnson has apologized to Conservative Party members who voted for him making him the leader of the party for not taking Britain out of the bloc as scheduled on October 31. He told a news agency on November 3 that it was a matter of deep regret that he was unable to do it. PM Johnson has frequently said that the Brexit would happen at the end of last month. Johnson's plan to exit the EU with or without a divorce deal was taken down by the Parliament he was forced to request an extension until January 31.

READ: Labour Party's Jeremy Corbyn Says He Will Be 'neutral' In Another Brexit Vote

Johnson loses another party member

Johnson lost another senior female party member this weekend after the former minister Margot James announced she was resigning from her post as MP and would not contest the next elections. James was among the 21 Tory MPs who lost the whip after voting against a no-deal Brexit. She said that there was a conflict between her views on the future interests of the country and those of her constituents.

READ: Farage Tells UK Voters His Party Is Not Just About Brexit

READ: London Police Probe Brexit Party’s Election Fraud Claims