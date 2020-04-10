UK PM Boris Johnson Shifted Out Of Intensive Care, His Father Says ‘he Must Rest Up’

As British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been shifted out of the intensive care, his father, Stanley Johnson, reportedly called on his son to rest up. While speaking to an international media outlet, Stanley said that the whole family was ‘tremendously grateful’ that Boris had been moved out of the intensive care. A Downing Street spokesperson also informed that the PM is back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery.

Stanley reportedly said that he thinks that his son’s illness has got the whole country to realise that this is a ‘serious event’. He further added, “He must rest up He took one for the team and we've got to make sure we play properly now”.

Boris’ fiancé, Carrie Symonds, also took to Twitter to express her relief. The 32-year-old has also been self-isolating with the couple’s dog Dilyn. As per reports, Carrie had also revealed her own symptoms of coronavirus last week but said that was ‘on the mend’. With a series of clapping hands emoticons alongside a picture of a rainbow, she expressed her relief towards Boris getting out of intensive care.

On March 27, the UK leader had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Boris Johnson had announced the news via a post on Twitter where he mentioned that he had developed mild symptoms of COVID-19 infection such as persistent cough and fever. Thereafter, he took a test on the advice of his Chief Medical Officer, which came out as positive.

Over 65,000 confirmed cases

Meanwhile, as the UK recorded over 65,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, said it’s ‘too early’ to think about ending the lockdown. The initial lockdown of UK ends on April 13, however, with nearly 7,978 fatalities and British Prime Minister contracting the deadly disease, the government might announce an extension. Britain is bracing itself for more deaths from the novel virus in the upcoming weeks.

Furthermore, while outlining the future plans, Raab even said that he chaired a Cobra meeting with senior ministers and representatives from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as well as the mayor of London so that the authorities could take stock and assess. He also said that the government is continuing to gather all of the relevant data to obtain the fullest picture possible of the effects of the social distancing measures. Dominic Raab is currently substituting for Boris Johnson in the cabinet meetings for country’s response to coronavirus outbreak and called it a ‘war cabinet.

(With PTI inputs)

(Image source: AP)

