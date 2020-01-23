Brexit Bill Completes UK Parliament's Passage, Awaits Royal Assent

As Brexit deadline nears, Britain has moved another step closer to its exit from the European Union on January 22 as Withdrawl Agreement Bill finished its passage through the parliament. Even though the House of Commons had already passed the bill, House of Lords sent it back with five amendments. The British MP's rejected all five changes including the ones on child refugees. When the bill was again sent to the upper house, the Lords backed down completing the passage in the parliament. The EU Withdrawl Bill now awaits royal assent.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly said in a statement that most times it has felt like the party would 'never cross the Brexit finish line, but we've done it'. The approval of the British Parliament on the Withdrawl Bill means Britain will leave the 27-nation bloc on January 31 and 'move forward' as one United Kingdom. According to international reports, the European Union Parliament will prove a consent vote on January 29.

Brexit by Jan 31

The House of Commons has been able to pass the bills with overwhelming votes as Johnson is leading the way to ensure the impending Brexit by January 31. The Conservative Party won the recently-concluded general elections with an overwhelming majority. The huge victory margin is considered as strong support from the people of Britain towards the Brexit since Conservatives had contested the election with a central theme of ‘Get Brexit Done’.

The Conservative Party, led by Prime Minister Johnson, registered a landslide victory with 365 seats out the 650 which has now set the ball rolling for the impending Brexit. Conservatives needed to cross the halfway mark, i.e. 325 seats, on their own to ensure Brexit by January 31. The huge victory margin is considered as strong support from the people of Britain towards the Brexit.

