Brexit Party Member Worries 'who Will Represent' Britain In EU, Netizens Share A Laugh

UK News

Brexit Party member of the British Parliament has tweets asking who will represent UK's lawmakers in the EU parliament when they discuss the country's water

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Brexit

As Britain's divorce day from the European Union nears, a Brexit Party member of the British Parliament has tweeted asking who will represent UK's lawmakers in the European Union's parliament when they discuss the country's waters.

While Brexit will happen on January 31, June Mummery's 'ironical moment' occurred on January 20 as she attended the penultimate session of the European Parliament's Fisheries Committee with British MP's.

The internet users who have opposed the referendum since the beginning, not only posted laughing reactions on the tweet but others also said the Brexit Party member 'has no brains'. 

Netizens mock Mummery

Britain is set to leave the 27-nation bloc, but the move will lead to 'no representation' of British lawmakers in the Union. This was one of the many reasons why the 'Remainers' chose to oppose the idea of exiting the bloc while the 'Brexiteers' endorsed 'taking back control'.

Since Mummery's tweet, the netizens have also accused the MP of 'voting for this' while referring to Britain leaving the 'privileges' offered by the single market. The Twitter users mocked her 'for not realising it sooner' and 'Brexit means Brexit'started trending again. 

Read -  JPMorgan Chase Buys New Paris Building For Post-Brexit Move

Read -  Downing Street To Display Giant Clock That Will Count Down Till Brexit On January 31

Read -  UK Plans Brexit Celebrations But Warns Businesses May Suffer

Read - As Brexit Day Nears, Big Ben's Bong Becomes Lawmakers' Main Concern

