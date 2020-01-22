Brexit Party Member Worries 'who Will Represent' Britain In EU, Netizens Share A Laugh

As Britain's divorce day from the European Union nears, a Brexit Party member of the British Parliament has tweeted asking who will represent UK's lawmakers in the European Union's parliament when they discuss the country's waters.

While Brexit will happen on January 31, June Mummery's 'ironical moment' occurred on January 20 as she attended the penultimate session of the European Parliament's Fisheries Committee with British MP's.

The internet users who have opposed the referendum since the beginning, not only posted laughing reactions on the tweet but others also said the Brexit Party member 'has no brains'.

Attending the penultimate session of the #EuropeanParliament’s #FisheriesCommittee #PECHcommittee) with #BritishMEPs. The big question now is, who will be here to hold these people to account while they still control Britain’s waters, but the UK has no representation? pic.twitter.com/5gB2fKHYu9 — June Mummery (@june_mummery) January 20, 2020

Netizens mock Mummery

Britain is set to leave the 27-nation bloc, but the move will lead to 'no representation' of British lawmakers in the Union. This was one of the many reasons why the 'Remainers' chose to oppose the idea of exiting the bloc while the 'Brexiteers' endorsed 'taking back control'.

Since Mummery's tweet, the netizens have also accused the MP of 'voting for this' while referring to Britain leaving the 'privileges' offered by the single market. The Twitter users mocked her 'for not realising it sooner' and 'Brexit means Brexit'started trending again.

I think this is the woman who told me that Lowestoft would replace its European markets with places like South Korea, apparently unaware that the EU already has a trade deal with South Korea. It seems fair to say she’s still struggling. She’s a Brexit ‘Party’ MEP now, of course. https://t.co/7AvURCpCsx — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) January 21, 2020

The exact moment a Brexit Party MEP discovers that Brexit means Brexit.#Priceless https://t.co/DKMh4Afykz — Matthias Eberl 🇪🇺 (@eberlmat) January 20, 2020

Priceless, from a Brexit party MEP https://t.co/D1NvezThsn — David Allen Green (@davidallengreen) January 20, 2020

Where do I even ****** start?!



The fact that they're responsible for our loss of influence or the fact that she works for a Brexit Party MEP (Farage) who never showed up to the meetings of the fisheries committee anyway? https://t.co/SoepstzJuH — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) January 20, 2020

It finally dawns upon a #brexitparty MEP that #Brexit means Britain will have no representatives and will no longer have a say over decisions that affect us.

They said we should #takebackcontrol - what a joke!! https://t.co/iN2w2tqSBb — Richard Corbett (@RCorbettMEP) January 20, 2020

Another classic of the “Brexiter shocked to learn what Brexit involves” genre https://t.co/XutBhdQIKF — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 20, 2020

Hahahahahahahahaha! I’ve literally just spat out my juice. Unbelievable! https://t.co/8PPBf3PgyG — Kevin Stewart MSP (@KevinStewartSNP) January 20, 2020

An absolutely mind boggling tweet. June Mummery Brexit Party MEP saying what people like myself have been saying since the beginning of this farce. We are surrendering power. https://t.co/V2AERM81wL — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 20, 2020

THIS IS LITERALLY WHAT YOU VOTED FOR — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) January 20, 2020

