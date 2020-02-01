Brexit Day: Emotional Message By War Veterans Displayed On White Cliffs Of Dover

A message filled with love and respect by two World War veterans was projected on the White Cliffs of Dover just hours before Britain officially departed from the European Union after 47 years on January 31. The Kent landmark was lit up early on Friday with the faces of two ex-soldiers, Stephen Goodall and Sidney 'Sid' Daw, of 97 and 95 years old respectively, expressed their grief about Brexit in an emotional video.

While Sid said that he is 'very, very sad' about UK's exit from the 27-nation bloc and cited the uncertainty of Britain's future, Goodall confessed that he felt 'depressed'. This message by the war soldiers was projected on the same stretch of coastline that provided the site of soldiers returning from Dunkirk in 1940. However, after the sentimental message ends from the two men, the video ended with stars slowly disappearing on the EU flag.

According to reports, this video was the innovation of 'Led By Donkeys', which is a group of four activists fathers popular for their giant billboards of tweets by politicians. The same tribute to Britain as the member of the union for nearly half a century has also been translated into French and German.

A message to Europe, this morning on the White Cliffs of Dover. Sound on. pic.twitter.com/E3VY8BaGjK — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) January 31, 2020

Johnson hails Brexit

Irrespective of other concerns rooting from the historic moment, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Britain's departure as a 'moment of real national renewal and change' while thousands of supporters gathered outside the British Parliament. Most Britons were seen welcoming the moment they longed for since the 2016 referendum to leave the union which was joined back in 1973.

Moments after the historic countdown at British Parliament, Johnson declared that 'tonight we have left the EU' which is an 'extraordinary turning point' in UK's history. While many Britons also mourned the loss of their EU identity, UK PM asked the citizens of his country to 'make the most of opportunities' after Brexit and 'unleash the potential'. However, the exit only marks the first stage of the entire saga as Britain has now entered the transition period with the EU.

