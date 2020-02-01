Union Budget
UK Leaves The European Union After 47 Years, Netizens Share 'Brexit Memes'

UK News

After 47 years of European Union membership, Britain has finally left the 27-nation bloc on January 31 and netizens expressed emotions with 'Brexit Memes'.

UK

After 47 years of European Union membership, Britain has finally left the 27-nation bloc on January 31 at 11:00 pm (local time). Most internet users have mixed emotions about the UK's leap into political and trade uncertainty and they expressed it through their 'Brexit Memes'. 

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Britain's departure as a 'moment of real national renewal and change' while thousands of supporters gathered outside the British Parliament. Most Britons were seen welcoming the moment they longed for since the 2016 referendum to leave the European Union which was joined back in 1973. However, there were many who think it was not a 'good decision'. 

Brexit Memes

Read -  Brexit Offers UK A Chance To Fix Immigration System, Restore Control: British Think Tank

Read -  Brexit: Ex-PM Theresa May Calls It 'delivering Results'; EU Leaders Call It 'emotional'

Read -  Brexit Turns Sea Crossing Into Journey Through Dimensions

Read - Brexit Day: Passengers Get Emotional On Last Eurostar From UK To France

