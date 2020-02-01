UK Leaves The European Union After 47 Years, Netizens Share 'Brexit Memes'

After 47 years of European Union membership, Britain has finally left the 27-nation bloc on January 31 at 11:00 pm (local time). Most internet users have mixed emotions about the UK's leap into political and trade uncertainty and they expressed it through their 'Brexit Memes'.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Britain's departure as a 'moment of real national renewal and change' while thousands of supporters gathered outside the British Parliament. Most Britons were seen welcoming the moment they longed for since the 2016 referendum to leave the European Union which was joined back in 1973. However, there were many who think it was not a 'good decision'.

Brexit Memes

Rare photos of the UK leaving the EU#BrexitDay pic.twitter.com/HjxcBFg3sR — 🤴🏼💅🏼 (@Spilling_The_T) January 31, 2020

so folks. In honour of the day thats in it, shall we get the best Brexit memes and cartoons, whatever side, here? #brexit #picturesofbrexit #brexitcartoons #brexitmemes pic.twitter.com/8qcNWNtsd3 — brian lucey (@brianmlucey) January 31, 2020

I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced. I fear something terrible has happened.#BrexitDay pic.twitter.com/3ptd13tHSG — Phlegm Clandango (@Cain_Unable) January 31, 2020

and the prize for the best #Brexit analogy goes to pic.twitter.com/FsfDV4hNjI — Dr. Eric Schmidt 施铁墙 博士 (@GreatWallEric) February 1, 2020

The United Kingdom now that has left the EU #Brexit pic.twitter.com/nW0IUhfJVe — aleks (@seriouslyaleks) February 1, 2020

It's #BrexitDay and the signs to the celebrations are up early. pic.twitter.com/goD4hq8H0V — Ian Duhig (@ianduhig) January 31, 2020

The best and precise so far.#Brexit pic.twitter.com/fUqKVrCcDQ — Muhammad Ummar Bin Latif #mubl®️ (@iMUBL) February 1, 2020

One picture is worth more than a thousand words... #Brexit pic.twitter.com/xYM8X7HQz2 — J A Y 🇪🇸🇲🇦 (@jaylevrai) February 1, 2020

Good morning to you all waking up in a sovereign, independent United Kingdom, well done everyone.

Over the next few days I shall be exorcising the word Brexit from my daily discourse & tweets.



Will be difficult, but it must be done, a new dawn is upon us.#Brexit 🇬🇧- We did it! pic.twitter.com/lm6TcMay8I — Darren of Plymouth 🇬🇧 (@DarrenPlymouth) February 1, 2020

