Brexit Talks Suffer Another Setback As Member Of EU Team Tests COVID Positive

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has informed that one of the members of the EU negotiating team has tested positive for COVID-19 and talks at the highest level has been suspended for a short period. Barnier took to Twitter to inform that he has discussed the situation with his English counterpart David Frost and both have agreed to halt the in-person talks for some time. It is understood that Barnier will serve a 10-day mandatory quarantine period as required by Belgian law.

🇪🇺🇬🇧 update: one of the negotiators in my team has tested positive for COVID-19. With @DavidGHFrost we have decided to suspend the negotiations at our level for a short period. The teams will continue their work in full respect of guidelines. — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) November 19, 2020

Will it affect the talks?

Under Belgian law, anyone who comes in contact with an infected person has to observe a compulsory 10-day quarantine. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom laws are a bit different on isolation as close contacts of an infected person has to go through a 14-day mandatory quarantine. It is not known yet how the different COVID-19 laws in the United Kingdom and Brussels is going to affect the talks.

David Frost and his team had reached Brussels on Monday, November 16 to negotiate the exit terms with Barnier's team. However, the latest positive test would mean another setback to the already troubled Brexit talks, which is reaching its deadline with no final agreement in sight. The United Kingdom left the EU on January 31, 2020, and is currently in its transition phase trying to secure a deal, with stumbling blocks being fishing rights and level playing fields.

The United Kingdom wants to take back control of its water, however, the European Union is seeking access as most of its ships fish in the English waters 89-90 percent of the time. But negotiations have hit a speed-breaker because the UK sells the majority of its fish exports to the EU and the bloc is threatening to impose tariffs if it doesn't allow its vessels to fish in the English waters. It is said that the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is adamant on a "better deal" for the United Kingdom, even though it means a no-deal outcome.

