Brexit: UK And EU Will 'rip Each Other Apart' In Trade Deals, Warns France

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had predicted that Britain and the European Union would "rip each other apart" in talks over a future trade deal, reported international media. While Speaking at the Munich security forum, Le Drian had reportedly claimed that it will be hard for England to achieve its goal of free trade with Europe by the end of this year.

Holds out 'hopes for defence cooperation'

Despite his pessimism, reports have indicated that Le Drian hoped the UK to continue cooperation with Europe in defence-related matters.

Le Drian, to prove his point that the EU and Britain would 'rip each other apart' on trade issues and the mechanism for future relations, he reportedly said that his desk in his office he had massive files on the issues of contention between the UK and France, including fishing rights. He further added that it was common practice to prioritize the nation's interest above all.

During the one year transition period as agreed upon by Britain and the EU, the former still trades as a full-fledged member of the EU even though it formally left the Union on January 31.

Reports have stated that France in the past has called for greater integration within the EU and will be leading the calls among the 27 EU states for a tough stance against Britain in regards to financial services and fishing. According to reports, France and several other nations wish to be able to continue fishing in British waters, on the other hand, London wants full autonomy and control over its fishing waters and will only allow limited access to other European countries.

France and the UK are scheduled to meet soon in the Lancaster House framework according to reports. It is an Anglo-French defence format which was first sealed in 2010 by David Cameron and Nicolas Sarkozy.

Sir Mark Sedwill, Britain's national security adviser, will be the sole British Spraker at the conference and had claimed that the United Kingdom will continue its cooperation with France on matters of Defence.

(Image Credit: @HeshmatAlavi/Twitter)