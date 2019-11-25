Former British PM Tony Blair Says The UK Is In A Dangerous Mess

Former Britain Prime Minister Tony Blair said on November 25 that the country is in a dangerous mess and neither his own Labour Party nor Boris Johnson's conservatives deserve to win the early elections on December 12. The UK will conduct elections in three years, which is also ahead of schedule to break the Brexit deadlock in the parliament as the lawmakers failed to agree on how or if Britain should leave the European Union. At an event, Blair said that 'we area mess' and the buoyancy of the world economy has kept Britain going up to now, but if that falters, there will be 'deep trouble'.

Tony Blair: Whatever we do this is a great country, with great people and we will sort ourselves out. We will be back.



But the quicker we do it the better. The trouble is what people think is the quick solution, is not. #reuterslive pic.twitter.com/oAjLzHQ1cw — Tony Blair Institute (@InstituteGC) November 25, 2019

Read - Britain: Prince Andrew Quits Public Duties After Epstein Controversy

Blair was the Labour Prime Minister from 1997 to 2007 and said that both the parties were peddling fantasies. The polls currently show that PM Johnson's Conservatives are more likely to win a majority. Blair is also the only Labour leader to have won the general elections, thrice. However, now he has expressed his dissatisfaction with the Labour party saying it is now controlled by its 'Marxist-Leninist wing'. He further targetted the Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn saying he had promised a revolution.

However, the problem with revolutions is never how they begin but rather, how they end and that they always 'end badly'. Blair also believes that neither of the main party deserves to win these elections outright. While the Labour Party is offering a second referendum on leaving the 27-nation bloc while the free-market Conservatives want to 'get Brexit done' by the end of January 2020.

Read - Britain's Prince Andrew Denies Meeting Sex Accuser Virginia Roberts

An opponent of Brexit

Blair who is an opponent of Brexit argued that a second referendum on the decision to leave, saying that Britain's divorce would need to be followed by yet another general election. Blair casts his doubt with the fast-timetable proposed by PM Johnson saying that it will pose a risk that Britain could exit the EU in a year's time without having to strike a deal with its biggest trading partner. The former British PM also said that the no-deal Brexit is not off the table and negotiation has no chance of being concluded in that transition period. Blair also stressed on the need to of reconstructing the sensible mainstream of British politics otherwise, the ongoing riot will end very badly for the nation.

Read - Britain's Exist From EU Will Make It Second-rate Player, Says EU Chairman Donald Tusk

Read - US And Britain 'reaffirmed Their Commitment' Of Post-Brexit Trade Deal

(With agency inputs)

