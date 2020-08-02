UK Considering Coin To Commemorate Mahatma Gandhi After Rishi Sunak Pens Letter In Support

In a major development, the Royal Mint Advisory Committee (RMAC) of Britain has considered minting a coin to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi. This comes after British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak - Infosys Co-founder Narayana Murthy's son-in-law - asked the committee to recognize the contributions of people from the Black, Asian and other minority ethnic communities.

The UK Treasury in an emailed statement late on Saturday, said that Sunak has asked Royal Mint Advisory Committee to pursue recognition of individuals from those communities and added that the 'RMAC is currently considering a coin to commemorate Gandhi.'

Earlier in 2019, on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a special talk was held by the Indian High Commission on "Values and Teachings of the Mahatma" at the site of the grand hotel The Victoria, which no longer exists, to recognize Gandhi’s brief stay.

The special talk was addressed by Shobhana Radhakrishna, the Chief Functionary of Gandhian Forum for Ethical Corporate Governance. A vegetarian food festival will be held in recognition of Mahatma Gandhi’s quest for vegetarian food in London. Besides the festival, annual ceremonies were organised at Gandhi statues at Tavistock Square and Parliament Square in London.

'The world is eager to know Gandhi': PM Modi

The world is eager to know Mahatma Gandhi and hence, it becomes the responsibility of India to keep reminding the world of the abiding relevance of the Mahatma and his vision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said at the second meeting of the National Committee of 'Gandhi@150' commemorations held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The meeting was attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, the only foreign premier to be a member of the panel, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, BJP veteran LK Advani and some union ministers. Prime Minister Modi said that "the world today is eager to know Gandhi and is ready to accept him. Hence, it becomes India's responsibility to keep reminding the world of the abiding relevance of Mahatma and his vision", an official statement had stated.

