COVID-19: Britain's Prince Charles Launches Emergency Fund For South Asian Nations

Prince Charles on April 24 launched a new COVID-19 emergency appeal fund for South Asian nations- India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in his role as the founding patron of the British Asian Trust. The 71-year-old British royal had recently recovered from coronavirus and lauded UK’s Asian community for their role in battling COVID-19. In his video message to the trust, Prince of Wales urged the Asian diaspora to donate with an open heart to help “vulnerable people”.

“In the United Kingdom, I know that the British Asian community is playing a vital role in response to this crisis. Whether in the NHS (National Health Service) or as key workers in other roles, or through the wonderful work done by volunteers and local initiatives in temples, mosques and gurdwaras to support all members of all communities"I wanted to lend my support to the launch of an emergency appeal to help those who are suffering most across India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka," he said in the message.

40 million children need help

The British royal also appealed for generous donations to the fundraiser and said that approximately 40 million children were in need and over 400 million daily workers had witnessed an end to their means of survival with no savings and no source of income. “They and their families now face a fight for survival," he added.

