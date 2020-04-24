Prince William Stars In 'Blackadder' Sketch, Makes His Comic Acting Debut

Prince William recently appeared in an episode of The Big Night, marking his comic debut. The Duke of Cambridge took the opportunity to star in a Blackadder sketch along with actor Stephen Fry. The episode that aired on April 23 aimed as raising funds for coronavirus and had Fry reprising his iconic role as Lord Melchett while the UK Royal starred as himself.

According to international media reports, the duke showed utter keenness on participating in the show and revealed that he was a huge fan. Blackadder is a pseudohistorical British sitcom which aired between 1983-1989 and starred Rowan Atkinson and Sir Tony Robinson in lead roles.

The hilarious sketch featured Prince William in a video call with Stephen Fry who was in his character of Lord Melchett. The royal then poked fun at himself and the Royal Family. He also talked about homeschooling and for TV recommendations from Lord Melchett. The sketch ended with 'Clap for Carers' wherein all of them came out to clap for the frontline workers.

'He is a good actor'

After the episode aired, clips and videos of the show have been circulating on Twitter with people appreciating Prince William’s acting talent. One user wrote, "Prince William is quite a good actor - and a very good sport" while another wrote, "He is absolutely wonderful."

Prince William’s acting skills in a ‘Blackadder’ sketch for #BigNightIn 📺 🎭

And William, Kate George, Charlotte and Louis’s contribution to #ClapForCarers 👏🏼 👏🏼

WATCH 👇 pic.twitter.com/0iwF0VSdwQ — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) April 23, 2020

The whole film is beautiful and the Cambridge family...no words needed 😍👏👏👏👏 — MonaMM (@monamm2175) April 23, 2020

This is so sympathic. I do love Prince William. You have to have some humour aswell in times like this so your menal health is ok. You have to remeber to smile even now! — Willx023 (@willx023) April 23, 2020

Thanks for the whole film Chris, was lovely to watch, William just brilliant in ‘blackadder’ sketch for #TheBigNightIn — Josephine Lister (@JosephineLister) April 23, 2020

