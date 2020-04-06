Fact Check: Was Prince Charles Cured Of Coronavirus By Ayurveda And Homeopathy?

Claim: Prince Charles was cured from Coronavirus using Ayurveda and Homeopathy

What is the rumour about?

According to the claims made by the Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Shripad Naik, a Bengaluru doctor was responsible for curing Prince Charles of coronavirus successfully.

The Bengaluru doctor had used Ayurvedic and Homeopathy for his treatment according to Naik's statement. Naik then advocated the use of Ayurveda and homoeopathy measures for the same.

Who started the rumour?

In a Press Briefing, which was also reported by PTI, Shri Shripad Naik, who is the Union Minister of State for AYUSH & MOS Defence, said that he had received a call from an Ayurveda practitioner who runs an ayurvedic resort named SOUKYA in Bengaluru, and he has claimed that his formula had cured Prince Charles of coronavirus, the formula was made by using Ayurveda and Homeopathy practices, (source PTI).

Google Trends

After an analysis of the Google Trends with respect to the "Prince Charles ayurvedic treatment" rumours, one can see that the people have been hugely interested to know whether Prince Charles was really treated by Ayurveda. The maximum number of searches have been done on April 3, 2020.

Rating: False

Republic World did a fact check on "Prince Charles Ayurvedic treatment" rumour

Republic World's fact check on Prince Charles Ayurvedic treatment claims found the rumours to be False.

Union Minister of State for AYUSH & MOS Defence, Shripad Naik had stated in a press conference on April 2, about how a special formula made of ayurvedic and homoeopathy practices had cured Coronavuirus infection in Prince Charles.

However, during his press conference, Shripad Naik had also stated that this is just an example of how Ayurveda and homoeopathy can help treat diseases like coronavirus. He further said that no medicines should be prescribed before scientifically validating and thus they are terming these ayurvedic and homoeopathic measures as preventive medicine as it bears no side effects.

Reportedly, the spokesperson for Prince Charles had denied the claims saying that Prince of Wales had followed the medical advice given by the NHS and nothing else. They blatantly denied the claims stating that no other means were responsible for curing Prince Charles of coronavirus.

Clarence House, which is the official residence of the Prince of Wales, had given out a statement on March 26, stating that Prince Charles had tested positive for coronavirus and he was following self-isolation while being quarantined at home.

According to various reports, on asking for a proof from Dr Isaac Mathai (who runs the ayurvedic health centre SOUKYA in Bengaluru), Mathai was quoted saying that as Prince Charles was his patient, he couldn’t give any statement regarding the same due to the doctor-patient confidentiality rule.

