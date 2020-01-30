British High Commissioner Backs India's Bid For A Permanent Seat At UNSC

New Delhi’s bid for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) got a major boost after British High Commissioner to India Dominic Asquith backed it. Speaking about post-Brexit relations with India, Asquith said that the UK will remain the most important European partner of India.

“You will see the expansion of diplomatic and trade activities. The UK will adopt a distinctive approach,” said the British diplomat. Asquith also talked about the ongoing anti-CAA protests saying demonstrations happen in every democracy and he is sure that the government will address the concerns of its citizens.

Recently, Estonia Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and conveyed that his country supports India's candidature for the non-permanent membership of the UNSC for 2021-22. Calling the meeting “very marvellous”, Reinsalu said that there was "no political agenda because India and Estonia's political relation is cloudless."

Jaishankar confident of getting permanent seat

EAM Jaishankar has repeatedly expressed confidence in the possibility of India becoming a permanent member of the UNSC. During the winter session, Jaishankar said in the Rajya Sabha that India is working in this direction step-by-step, adding that it takes a long and patient effort to get a permanent seat at the council.

"Well, I will hope soon. But I am realistic enough to know that it is a long and patient effort. We are not lacking in patience and not lacking in our perseverance and we are not lacking in our aspirations. We will get that one day. I am very confident and it is progressing step by step," Jaishankar had said in the Upper House while replying to a query from AIADMK leader Vijila Sathyananth.

Currently, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States are the five permanent members of the UNSC. Of the five permanent members, France has also backed India’s bid in the past and called for the UNSC's enlargement as the "first crucial part" towards its reform.

