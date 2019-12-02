After London Bridge Attack, British PM Says Will Strengthen Prison Sentences

After the London Bridge attack, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the Government will work towards strengthening the security system and more strict prison sentences will be implemented. Johnson made the announcement on December 1, in accordance with the London Bridge attack by a man who was a convicted terrorist and was released early on bail.

British elections in less that 2 weeks

The British elections are in less than two weeks and before that, the law and order has taken top billing after Usman Khan, executed the London attack, wearing a fake suicidal vest and stabbed two people to death on November 29. Later, he was shot by the London police.

Johnson said that if he wins the December 12 elections then his government would boost the security system, strengthen the prison system and make sure that tough sentences are administered. However, the Conservative Party has always prioritized tough police and prison measures but at the same time have been criticized by opponents for ignoring the cuts to public services. Johnson in a BBC interview said that he strongly disapproves of the fact that a convicted terrorist was roaming on the street, that is unacceptable and required action will be taken.

He further attacked Jeremy Corbyn, as weak on crime, and criticized the Labour Party for a law that was passed under their government that provided early bail to some of the prisoners. Under the provision, Johnson pointed out that 74 people were released early who were convicted for serious crimes, although there were kept under surveillance to prevent any threat to the common people.

London Bridge Attack

On November 29, two people - a man and a woman were killed and several others were wounded in a stabbing spree by 28-year-old Usman Khan, a convicted terrorist named by London Police. Khan was fatally shot at by the Police on the spot while he wore a fake suicide vest. As per reports, the attacker was at Fishmongers’ Hall near London Bridge for a University of Cambridge-organised conference on rehabilitating offenders, after previously participating in the university’s Learning Together prisoner rehabilitation program and had threatened to blow it up. Scotland Yard is investigating how 28-year-old Usman Khan was able to launch the attack in London Bridge.