British PM Boris Johnson Hails India's COVID-19 Vaccine Efforts In His UNGA Address

Addressing the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), British Prime Minister Boris Johnson credited India's role in the manufacture and access to one of the most promising Coronavirus vaccine candidates currently undergoing trials.

Talking about the partnership between UK-based pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and Serum Institute of India, Johnson emphasised on the importance of equitable access to any successful vaccine, adding that the health of every country depends on the whole world having access to a safe and effective vaccine, wherever a breakthrough might occur.



"As I speak there are 100 potential vaccines that are trying to clear the hurdles of safety and efficacy, as if in a giant global steeplechase. The Oxford vaccine is now in Stage 3 of clinical trials, and in case of success AstraZeneca NSE 2.08 % has already begun to manufacture millions of doses, in readiness for rapid distribution, and they have reached agreement with the Serum Institute of India to supply 1 billion doses to low and middle-income countries," he said.

The Serum Institute of India has partnered with UK-based pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca for the manufacture of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate that has been developed at the Oxford University. Earlier, world’s third-largest vaccine manufacturer had confirmed that India trials of ‘Covishield’ due to DCGI directing on September 11 that the hospital shall suspend any fresh recruitments in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials of the potential vaccine until further orders are received by the British company.

Touting India's large vaccine production, PM Narendra Modi on Saturday, assured the world that the nation will help in mass production of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, while virtually addressing the United Nations' General Assembly. Briefing about India's own vaccine trials, he said that India was progressing with phase-3 human trials. PM Modi also spoke about India's UNSC permanent seat, the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme, his government's various schemes, and the need for reforming the UN as an institution.

"In times of challenging times of pandemic, India's pharma industry has sent 150 countries necessary medicines. I want to assure the world that India's vaccine production will help the whole world in fighting the crisis. We are moving ahead with phase 3 of clinical trials," he said.

