British PM Boris Johnson Spends Second Night In Intensive Care

As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson battles coronavirus infection in St Thomas’ Hospital in London, his spokesperson said that his condition is “stable” and that he remains in “good spirits”. The British PM is now spending a second night in the intensive care after he was moved due to worsening of his condition. According to reports, there was a review planned on April 13 of strict measures in Britain placed to curb the drastic spread of coronavirus. However, Downing Street has also confirmed that it would not go ahead.

Meanwhile, the standby leader of the UK in the absence of Johnson, British Foreign secretary Dominic Raab has also showcased his optimism on Johnson’s recovery. Raab said that he is “confident” British PM would recover and called him a “fighter”. During a coronavirus briefing, Raab even informed that Johnson was receiving standard oxygen treatment and was breathing without any support from the ventilator.

Johnson’s second night in the ICU came as the coronavirus infections in the country spike to 55,242 with at least 6,159 fatalities. The British PM had announced that he was tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month, and since then he was in self-isolation and was even chairing digital cabinet meetings over UK’s response to the pandemic. In the last update by Johnson himself after visiting the doctor, he had claimed to be in “good spirits”.

Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe. — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 6, 2020

Read - Trump On Johnson, UK Ventilators, Virus Impact

Read - Pakistan Media Reports Fake News, Claims British PM Boris Johnson Has Succumbed To Covid

Coronavirus outbreak

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 82,096 lives worldwide as of April 8. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 209 countries and has infected at least 1,431,973 people. Out of the total infections, 302,209 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

Read - Dominic Raab: Everything About UK's Standby Leader While PM Johnson Is In ICU

Read - Boris Johnson 'received Oxygen Support, Not On Ventilator': UK Minister