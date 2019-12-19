EU Chief Von Der Leyen Says Post-Brexit Trade Talks Will Hurt UK More Than EU

European Commission chief Ursula Von der Leyen has issued a warning against Britain that it risks more in a post-Brexit deal that the EU. Leyen has said that if the United Kingdom fails in sealing a deal after Brexit, it will be more harmful for the country that it would be for the European Union. The United Kingdom is scheduled to leave the European Union on January 31, 2020, and it will have a year from then to negotiate trade talks with the EU.

Eurosceptic British Members of the European Parliament laughed off the warning while officials in Brussels remained pessimistic. Britain will have a year of the transitional period to seal the deal with European Union and if it fails in doing so by the end of 2020, both the EU and the United Kingdom will face a cliff edge. However, according to Leyen, it will harm Britain's interests more than it would do to the European Union.

Johnson working on legislation

Prime Minister Boris Johnson who recently swept the general elections in the United Kingdom has said that he would not seek more time and is working on legislation to avoid another cliff hanger. Boris Johnson wrote history last week when he secured a majority in UK's House of Commons after winning a record 365 seats. The Conservative Party gave its best result since 1985 under the leadership of Boris Johnson.

The Prime Minister's entire campaign was focused on Brexit and it was in October 2019 when he called for a snap election after failing to pass the Brexit bill in the parliament. Boris Johnson took over as Conservative Party leader after Theresa May resigned as Prime Minister in October 2019. Boris Johnson has promised that the United Kingdom will definitely exit the European Union after the transitional period ends by late 2020.

