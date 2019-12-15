Queen Elizabeth To Announce Boris Johnson’s Legislative Agenda In Parliament

After securing the biggest win by the Conservative Party in Britain’s elections, Queen Elizabeth will take the stand to cite out Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s legislative agenda for the coming year on December 19. Johnson’s office said on December 15, that the queen, in her speech at the Parliament, will include a pledge to bring back the EU Withdrawal Agreement bill in the Parliament before Christmas.

Queen Elizabeth to detail out new government's bill

Boris Johnson and his Conservative Party secured the biggest win in the national elections after Margaret Thatcher’s landslide victory of 1987. He secured 365 parliamentary seats and an overall majority of 80, defeating his political rival Jeremy Corbyn and his socialist Labour Party. Johnson fought the elections solely on his agenda to 'Get Brexit Done'.

This is going to be the second time when Queen Elizabeth will make her speech in the Parliament after October 14, following a political deadlock in Britain’s Parliament over Johnson’s Brexit plans. Queen’s speech on Thursday will further enlighten Britain about the bills that the government plans to implement in the coming year. According to the procedure, the bills are drafted by the government but it is the responsibility of the monarch to announce them from a throne in parliament’s gilded House of Lords which is the debating chamber.

During the Queen's speech on October 14, she detailed 22 bills, which were proposed by the government. However, Johnson’s office said that her speech on Thursday will be a continuation of her previous speech, with more additions by the government which will include boosting the judicial system and also propose a law that will provide a multi-year funding settlement for Britain’s state-funded National Health Service. Earlier the bills included more strict rules for the foreign criminals and sex offenders and providing protection to the domestic abuse victims.

Approval for Brexit in parliament

Since the main agenda of the Conservative was to get Brexit done, therefore the main focus of the new government is to seek approval in the parliament for Britain’s exit from the European Union. Johnson in his victory speech on Friday said Britain will leave the European Union on January 31, “no ifs, no buts, no maybes”. Apart from this, the queen's speech will also provide an insight into the government’s plan for better service for rail commuters, greater protection for people who rent their homes and stop local authorities boycotting products from other countries such as Israel. The restoration of devolved Northern Ireland’s government after a nearly three-year hiatus and “a strong United Kingdom” will also be a focus of Johnson’s government, the office announced.

(with inputs from agencies)