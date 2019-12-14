UK General Elections: Protesters March In London Against Boris Johnson

As the Conservatives started celebration over a thumping victory in the general elections, many people took to streets in anti-Boris Johnson demonstrations. Protesters marched in central London chanting ‘not my prime minister’ and held placards that read ‘Defy Tory Rule’ and ‘Refugees welcome’.

The protesters were reportedly the ‘remainers’ who had voted to remain in the 28-nation bloc of European Union. They walked from Johnson's Downing Street residence to Trafalgar Square which drew heavy police presence. After the crushing defeat, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had said that he did everything he possibly could in order to bridge the divide between those who voted leave and those voted remain.

“It was a very disappointing night. But I'm proud that we took our message of hope, unity and justice to every part of this country,” Corbyn tweeted after the results were declared.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated his commitment towards Brexit and said, “Getting Brexit done is now the irrefutable, irresistible, unarguable decision of the British people. With these elections, we put an end to miserable threats of the second referendum.”

It’s time for us to get this done and move this country forward. pic.twitter.com/LoZwO7ciyU — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 14, 2019

Deep divide over Brexit

Though the Brexit now seems inevitable as the Conservatives, led by Johnson, secured 365 seats out 650, the protests are an indication of Britain’s divide over the burning issue. The huge victory margin was considered as strong support from the people of Britain towards the Brexit since Conservatives had contested the election with a central theme of ‘Get Brexit Done’. But the protests can be a worry for the prime minister in a post-Brexit Britain.

The Labour Party faced its worst defeat since 1935 which left Corbyn with no choice other than relinquish the leadership role. The Labour Party won 203 seats in the general elections and will again lead the opposition in the Parliament. Scottish National Party (SNP) emerged as the third-largest party with 48 seats and the Liberal Democrats, led by Jo Swinson, managed to win 11 seats.

