British PM to hold emergency meeting as coronavirus cases surge in UK

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a cobra meeting on March 2 following the recent surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the nation, international media reported. According to reports, Johnson, in the meeting with the lawmakers will finalise the government’s new battle plan to combat the deadly Covid-19. Meanwhile, the number of infected cases across Britain has risen to 36.

According to a British Media outlet, Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance will attend the meeting. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is also expected to attend the meeting. Out of the recent 12 confirmed cases, three are adults related to a man tested positive on February 28. Another case was from Great Manchester who was infected in Italy. Another two are from Hertfordshire, one is from Gloucestershire while another one is from the country’s capital, London.

Read: UK PM Boris Johnson's Advice To Prevent Coronavirus Leaves Netizens Furious

Read: Boris Johnson Says More Cases Expected In UK As Coronavirus Fear Looms Large

Johnson backlashed for his 'great advice'

Johnson recently received backlash after he poured his “great advice” to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Just a few days ago Trump was criticised for suggesting at a conference for becoming a 'germophobe' like him to prevent contraction of COVID-19. Now, on February 29, Johnson has cited washing of hands as “most valuable thing to do” in order to stop the easily spread fatal virus.

PM @BorisJohnson on the public health advice for coronavirus prevention. pic.twitter.com/XvwVeb1uMM — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) February 28, 2020

In the video posted by the Downing Street and retweeted by Johnson, when he describes the advice of washing hands regularly was given by Britain's Chief Medical Officer, netizens have called him a 'psychopath'. Many Britons also claimed that their PM's response has “done nothing” for them.

One of the internet users who claimed to be a cancer patient also said that she is “frightened beyond belief”. Most people found it hilarious that Johnson talked about keeping ones' hands clean for an “airborne virus”, and some of the netizens even replied with sarcasm.

Read: Boris Johnson Says More Cases Expected In UK As Coronavirus Fear Looms Large

Read: UK PM Boris Johnson's Advice To Prevent Coronavirus Leaves Netizens Furious