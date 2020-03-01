The Debate
UK PM Boris Johnson's Advice To Prevent Coronavirus Leaves Netizens Furious

UK News

On February 29, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cited washing of hands as “most valuable thing to do” in order to stop the easily spread fatal coronavirus.

Boris Johnson

The deadly Coronavirus has now spread to more than 50 countries with over 86,000 confirmed cases worldwide. However, amid the unprecedented outbreak, world leaders including United States President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson among others have poured their “great advice” to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Just a few days ago Trump was criticised for suggesting at a conference for becoming a 'germophobe' like him to prevent contraction of COVID-19. Now, on February 29, Johnson has cited washing of hands as “most valuable thing to do” in order to stop the easily spread fatal virus. 

Read - Everything You Need To Know About UK PM Boris Johnson's Fiancee Carrie Symonds

Netizens call Johnson a 'psychopath'

In the video posted by the Downing Street and retweeted by Johnson, when he describes the advice of washing hands regularly was given by Britain's Chief Medical Officer, netizens have called him a 'psychopath'. Many Britons also claimed that their PM's response has “done nothing” for them.

One of the internet users who claimed to be a cancer patient also said that she is “frightened beyond belief”. Most people found it hilarious that Johnson talked about keeping ones' hands clean for a “airborne virus”, and some of the netizens even replied with sarcasm.

Read -  UK PM Boris Johnson And Girlfriend Carrie Symonds Engaged, Expecting Baby

Read -  Baroness Warsi Backs British Rapper For Calling Boris Johnson 'racist'

Read - 'Our Prime Minister's A Real Racist': Rapper Dave Attacks Boris Johnson At BRIT Awards

