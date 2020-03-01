UK PM Boris Johnson's Advice To Prevent Coronavirus Leaves Netizens Furious

The deadly Coronavirus has now spread to more than 50 countries with over 86,000 confirmed cases worldwide. However, amid the unprecedented outbreak, world leaders including United States President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson among others have poured their “great advice” to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Just a few days ago Trump was criticised for suggesting at a conference for becoming a 'germophobe' like him to prevent contraction of COVID-19. Now, on February 29, Johnson has cited washing of hands as “most valuable thing to do” in order to stop the easily spread fatal virus.

PM @BorisJohnson on the public health advice for coronavirus prevention. pic.twitter.com/XvwVeb1uMM — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) February 28, 2020

Netizens call Johnson a 'psychopath'

In the video posted by the Downing Street and retweeted by Johnson, when he describes the advice of washing hands regularly was given by Britain's Chief Medical Officer, netizens have called him a 'psychopath'. Many Britons also claimed that their PM's response has “done nothing” for them.

One of the internet users who claimed to be a cancer patient also said that she is “frightened beyond belief”. Most people found it hilarious that Johnson talked about keeping ones' hands clean for a “airborne virus”, and some of the netizens even replied with sarcasm.

He can hardly stop himself laughing, what is wrong with this man? Total psychopath. He could be talking about his favourite flavour of jelly. No emotion. How can people find him personable? — Harry Earthling 🌍🇪🇺🔶🎪 #StopBrexitSaveBritain (@HarryEarthling) February 28, 2020

If one more person tells me to wash my hands for an airborne virus I am going to flip -

PUBLIC Things I touch in 5 mins at work-

4 doors to and from the toilet

Door to kitchen

Water dispenser in kitchen

Carton and lid of robinsons

Hot water dispenser

Communal coffee & milk — AliceInWonderl@nd (@AIW0nderland) February 28, 2020

Fantastic, what a revelation; I will wash my hands with soap thoroughly 🤔 — Lucky Man 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@luckyma_man) February 28, 2020

What leadership. — Lindy Reynolds (@tortoiseneck) February 28, 2020

Wow, I am sure the entire country has been completely reassured 😷☠️ — Ken Spearpoint (@K_G_Spearpoint) February 28, 2020

Wash hands, 20 seconds, soap ✅

Cheers Boris👍 pic.twitter.com/riANQ3XprH — Iain Lees (@eliesian) February 28, 2020

Do something! What a useless government — NW Nature Lover (@uk8qnzl) February 28, 2020

Just ideas.

Use elbow for doors.

Use a pen for buttons.

Carry antiviral wipes in a plastic bag.

Employer should wedge doors open where possible.

Hand gel for visitors.

We can do this, we need to adapt quickly. — 🇬🇧 BLOKE DOWN THE PUB 🇬🇧👽 (@paulturner2012) February 29, 2020

Wash your hands.



Great advice oh supreme prime minister. — Kieran 🐝 (@KieranJC20) February 28, 2020

I am a cancer patient currently undergoing chemotherapy. I am terrified. This response has done nothing to reassure me. I am frightened beyond belief and feel like giving up. — Belinda Bennett (@goldengirlnot) February 28, 2020

