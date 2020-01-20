British PM Warns Putin 'to Not Repeat' Salisbury Attack: Downing Street

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin on January 19 to not repeat the 2018 chemical attack in Salisbury that almost killed former spy Sergei Skripal. It was the first official meeting of the leaders on the sidelines of Berlin Conference on Libya after which Downing Street said that Johnson has said Putin that ties between Moscow and London would not return to normal until Russia ended its “destabilising” activities.

PM @BorisJohnson met President Putin in the margins of the Berlin Conference on Libya. https://t.co/8jA3gPvfoU pic.twitter.com/36WgO0FBCS — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) January 19, 2020

Read - 'UK Committed To Nuclear Deal With Iran,' Says British PM Despite US' Call For Breakaway

According to the statement released by the Downing Street, Johnson was “clear” that there had been no change in the UK's position on Salisbury and also called it “reckless use of chemical weapons”. The UK PM has also said that “such attack must not be repeated” because it was a “brazen attempt” to murder innocent people in Britain.

Downing Street released a statement saying, “The Prime Minister said there will be no normalisation of our bilateral relationship until Russia ends the destabilising activity that threatens the UK and our allies and undermines the safety of our citizens and our collective security.”

Read - British PM Extends Heartfelt Condolences To Martin Peters Family And Friends

Russia rejects accusations

According to international reports, Russia rejected accusations that its GRU military intelligence agency's officers used a powerful nerve agent to poison Skripal in retribution for his work with British and other Western spy services. Both, Skripal and his daughter spent days in a coma and went into hiding after surviving. It was this incident which has undermined Britain's already tense relations with Russia.

Downing Street's statement said that Johnson has told Putin that both leaders had a responsibility to address the issues of international security including Libya, Syria, Iraq, and Iran. However, UK PM has also made it clear the first official dialogue exchanged between the leaders does not mean relations between London and Moscow have returned to normal.

Downing Street statement said, “The prime minister said there will be no normalisation of our bilateral relationship until Russia ends the destabilising activity that threatens the UK and our allies and undermines the safety of our citizens and our collective security."

Read - Donald Trump 'agrees' With Boris Johnson's 'Iran Deal' Remark

Read - Boris Johnson Says Iran Nuclear Accord Could Be Replaced With 'Trump Deal'