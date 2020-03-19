British Puzzle Releases 'Where's Wally?' Coronavirus Edition

A British series of Children’s puzzle books which challenges its readers to find the iconic Wally in a group has come up with a unique coronavirus edition. This new edition shows Wally, a character on deserted streets, and empty beaches. The edition was created keeping in mind the deserted streets and other public places due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Where's Wally?

On the cover of the book, Wally can be seen wearing a face mask. The unique and creative take on the coronavirus has created a buzz on social media.

You got to find humour in these situations, like Where's Wally? The Coronavirus addition pic.twitter.com/GcnXk4Vlx8 — Soph (@iamnotasofa) March 17, 2020

Thank goodness for those lovely people who can give us humour in a crisis 🙌 — AndrewHJ (@itsandrewhj) March 19, 2020

#MyQuarantineInSixWords

Many people have taken to Twitter with the hashtag #MyQuarantineInSixWords to share how they are surviving the quarantine.

Searching for the other socks today #MyQuarantineInSixWords pic.twitter.com/ajb5obzNy7 — what have i done? (@green_goddess33) March 19, 2020

The novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has claimed more than 9,000 lives across the world and has infected over 2,20,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. Italy and Iran are the other countries that are most affected by the virus outbreak.

