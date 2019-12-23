British Royals Making Christmas Pudding Together Leaves Netizens In Awe

A picture of Queen Elizabeth posing with her son Prince Charles, grandson Prince William and great-grandson Prince George has taken the internet by storm. Buckingham Palace recently released a photo of the Queen and the three-member of the Royal family making traditional Christmas pudding in an apparent message about the continuity of the British royal family. Prince George is the focus of the attention for his older relatives as he stirs pudding mixture in a bowl.

According to the Twitter post, the making of Christmas pudding was a part of the initiative designed to provide extra support to the Armed Forces and veteran communities at annual festive get-togethers across the charity's network to outreach centres.

Four generations of the Royal Family together for @PoppyLegion’s ‘Together at Christmas’ initiative🎄



Photos 📷 by @ChrisJack_Getty pic.twitter.com/lccJgb27xG — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2019

The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George prepared special Christmas puddings which will form part of 99 puddings distributed by @PoppyLegion across the UK and the Commonwealth, as the charity marks its 99th year in 2020. pic.twitter.com/hNohlncSYd — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2019

The Royal British Legion’s ‘Together at Christmas’ initiative is designed to provide extra support to the Armed Forces and veteran communities at annual festive get togethers across the charity’s network of outreach centres. pic.twitter.com/j4HDHjYgy0 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2019

READ: Queen Elizabeth II Attends Church; Philip Still In Hospital

READ: Boris Johnson Meets The Queen At Buckingham Palace After Returning To Power

Netizens in awe

The pictures have caused a stir on social media as the post has left netizens in awe. One Twitter user wrote, “What a wonderful picture! Prince George is so lovely by his family”. Another internet user wrote, “Absolutely lovely! And enjoying the corgis on the tree behind them. I have one on my tree as well”. A user commented, “I love this picture so much!!! Look at how proud HM The Queen is of George and I love to see them all having fun together. Thank you for this Christmas gift”. Another commented, “Whenever these 4 generations of royal heirs join together we pray for unity, the desire to learn from one another & with plenty of laughter too. Lord Jesus, may your blessing be upon them we pray as they serve the nation & the Commonwealth too”.

I'll hear no churlish comments on the heartwarming pics of the Royals making Christmas puds for charity. Who among us hasn't donned a shirt and tie to do a bit of cooking in great granny's music room? And no sly remarks like "Where's Uncle Andy?" either. pic.twitter.com/kxyuIpIbPz — Paul (@PaulOnBooks) December 22, 2019

Four generations of The Royal Family join together to support @PoppyLegion by cooking a Christmas pudding to support the ‘Together at Christmas’ Campaign at Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/ltbyNObZfK — Chris Jackson (@ChrisJack_Getty) December 21, 2019

Thank goodness for the real royals - Prince Williams and Georgeous Prince George - here with Great Grandma and Grandpa cooking puds for the troops. pic.twitter.com/2IbXCOckQH — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) December 22, 2019

READ: UK Votes For Boris Johnson, But Who Did The Queen Vote For? Can She?

READ: Kate Middleton & Prince William To Make Big Announcement Soon, Says Royal Commentator