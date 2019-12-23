The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

British Royals Making Christmas Pudding Together Leaves Netizens In Awe

UK News

An image of royals, Queen Elizabeth posing with her son Prince Charles, grandson Prince William and great-grandson Prince George has taken the internet by storm

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Royals

A picture of Queen Elizabeth posing with her son Prince Charles, grandson Prince William and great-grandson Prince George has taken the internet by storm. Buckingham Palace recently released a photo of the Queen and the three-member of the Royal family making traditional Christmas pudding in an apparent message about the continuity of the British royal family. Prince George is the focus of the attention for his older relatives as he stirs pudding mixture in a bowl.

According to the Twitter post, the making of Christmas pudding was a part of the initiative designed to provide extra support to the Armed Forces and veteran communities at annual festive get-togethers across the charity's network to outreach centres. 

READ: Queen Elizabeth II Attends Church; Philip Still In Hospital

READ: Boris Johnson Meets The Queen At Buckingham Palace After Returning To Power

Netizens in awe

The pictures have caused a stir on social media as the post has left netizens in awe. One Twitter user wrote, “What a wonderful picture! Prince George is so lovely by his family”. Another internet user wrote, “Absolutely lovely! And enjoying the corgis on the tree behind them. I have one on my tree as well”. A user commented, “I love this picture so much!!! Look at how proud HM The Queen is of George and I love to see them all having fun together. Thank you for this Christmas gift”. Another commented, “Whenever these 4 generations of royal heirs join together we pray for unity, the desire to learn from one another & with plenty of laughter too. Lord Jesus, may your blessing be upon them we pray as they serve the nation & the Commonwealth too”. 

READ: UK Votes For Boris Johnson, But Who Did The Queen Vote For? Can She?

READ: Kate Middleton & Prince William To Make Big Announcement Soon, Says Royal Commentator

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA WRITES TO PAWAR ON ANTI-CAA
JAN KI BAAT 100% ACCURATE EXIT POLL
RAUT TAKES A STINGING JIBE AT BJP
POILCE NOTICE TO 163 LEADERS
PRAGYA THAKUR DELAYES FLIGHT
HARSHA BHOGLE CALMS DOWN FANS