Kate Middleton & Prince William To Make Big Announcement Soon, Says Royal Commentator

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have some interesting information for all their admirers. According to media reports, the royal couple might soon make some big announcement during the holiday season, revealing some insights from the Royal families' Christmas Celebration and exclusive information about the big announcement. Here is all you need to know about the big announcement.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Christmas plans

A few days ago, when the Royal family of Cambridge met for their famous Christmas Lunch, the world admired their unbreakable Christmas tradition. Now, days after the Christmas lunch, royal commentator, Omis Scobie has revealed that Prince William along with his wife Kate Middleton has planned to surprise their admirers with some big announcement. According to Scobie, the royal couple is planning to move away from their famous Christmas tradition and do something new for the society. Reportedly, Prince William and Kate Middleton are planning to start new philanthropic initiatives before their royal visits lined up for 2020.

2020 is a big year for Kate Middleton, says Omid Scobie

In the interview published on an online portal, Scobie revealed that 2020 is likely to be a big year for Duchess Kate Middleton. However, the details of the same are reportedly under the wraps. According to Scobie, she has been working on this secret project for quite some time and is more than excited about the project and will soon make an announcement related to the project.





