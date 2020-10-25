British Street Artist Banksy confirms new artwork of girl with hula-hoop, in Nottingham

Popular UK street artist Banksy took to Instagram to share a picture to confirm that he is the artist behind the new artwork of a young girl using a bicycle tyre to hula-hoop. Along with the artwork, an actual bicycle with a missing tyre has been locked to a post right in front, which completes the graffiti. The new mural that showed up on a wall in Nottingham has been a source of speculation among the residents of the area.

'Show Me the Monet' is an oil painting by Bansky that was scheduled to be sold at a live stream London auction on October 21, according to The Independent. The painting was expected to be sold at the price range of £3 Million to £5 Million. During the live stream auction Banksy's 'Show Me the Monet' was sold to an unidentified bidder at Sotheby’s in London at the price of 7.6 million pounds ($9.8 million). This was the second-highest price ever paid for a work done the British street artist Bansky.

#AuctionUpdate⚠️Banksy’s ‘Show me the Monet’, a mischievous twist on Claude Monet’s masterpiece, soars past its estimate to bring £7,551,600 / $9,814,353 after an 8 minute bidding battle.⚠️ pic.twitter.com/OoMtjYYhJB — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) October 21, 2020

Created in 2005, 'Show Me the Monet' was made to go against Claude Monet’s painting Bridge Over a Pond of Water Lillies. In his version of the painting, Banksy recreated the scene with traffic cones and shopping carts. As an artist, Banksy has garnered the attention of millions of people for making 'political and socially-relevant statements' through his work as reported by the media outlet.

More on Banksy

Another one of Banksy's painting Devolved Parliament was sold last year for £9.9 Million. This painting was of chimpanzees and was said to be a representation of the British politicians. Other than that, Banksy's graffiti usually shows up here in there in the United Kingdom every now and then. He had spray-painted some graffiti in a London tube train in July which spoke about COVID-19 and it's prevention. Banksy's graffiti was later scrubbed off by the authorities. Aside from this, Banksy has managed to keep his true identity hidden until now and while there are speculations every now and then there has never been any concrete evidence that can lead to the artist's real name.

(With inputs from AP)