UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Calls On EU To Resolve Brexit Contentions Over Fishing

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on European Union (EU) to make a final offer on access to British fishing waters in a bid to break the Brexit deadlock just as Michel Barnier said the trade and security talks were entering the final "few hours". With less than half a month left for Britain’s final exit from the 27 member bloc, the two sides are still at loggerheads regarding a post-Brexit deal. In past, leaders have had multiple fraught talks over whether the EU would be able to impose tariffs on British goods if the latter closes its seas to European vessels, The Guardian reported.

'Gap needs to be bridged'

Speaking to Sky News, Johnson conceded it would be difficult at first but insisted it was time for the EU to make its move on the contentious issue. Asserting that there’s a gap that needs to be bridged, the UK Prime Minister hoped that EU would "see sense" and come to the table with something themselves. In case that doesn't happen, Johnson said UK would then traded on WTO terms.

In a bid to arrive at fair trade rules, earlier this week, the British government watered down an important demand over post-Brexit fishing rights, The Guardian reported citing EU sources. As per the latest development in Brexit talks, UK has reportedly dropped a push for fishing vessels operating under the UK to be majorly British. Previously, Downing Street had said that EU boats would not be allowed to fish in 200-mile exclusive British waters after December 31.

Speaking about the same, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen confirmed that British and EU negotiators have made some progress in the Brexit negotiations and arriving at a common ground of fair trade rules but noted that the discussions are still discrete when it comes to access to fishing waters. Therefore, the EU chief noted that the upcoming days are "going to be decisive" especially when the UK-EU transition deadline is looming.

