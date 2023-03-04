The fallout caused by the bombshell royal memoir 'Spare' seems to not be enough for Prince Harry, who is now set to sit down for an "intimate" Q&A round to talk about "living with loss and the importance of personal healing" with Speaker Dr Gabor Maté. Experts have said that the event, and the possibility of what all it could unravel, has brought the United Kingdom's royal family to the edge of their seats.

"The King and Prince William would have hoped that Harry calmed down and stopped giving interviews after the publicity interviews he did for Spare but it seems not," said royal biographer Phil Dampier, according to The Daily Mail. Dampier also said that Prince Harry might bare it all in the interview, now that he has been evicted from Frogmore Cottage, a property that was gifted to him by Queen Elizabeth.

"In fact he may feel he has nothing to lose after bring booted out of Frogmore Cottage. So sadly, with just nine weeks to the coronation, relations between him and his family seem to be getting worse, not better," the biographer said.

Experts fear Prince Harry's interview could result in coronation guest list snub

What makes things more worrisome for the royals is the fact that Prince Harry said during the release of 'Spare' that the memoir could have led to a second book if he had penned down every incident that transpired at Buckingham Palace. "He has said his book could have been double the length so he still has plenty of ammunition," Dampier said.

"His personal attacks could get much more vicious, which could result in him and Meghan not being invited in May. The Palace will fear he lobs in more of his truth bombs just when they thought things were dying down. The King has always made it clear he wants to invite them but his patience must be wearing thin," he added.

The anticipation comes as backlash encircles the Duke of Sussex over his decision to the interview with Dr Gabor Maté, who has garnered infamy for defending a Palestinian attack on Israeli civilians, and comparing Hamas terrorists to Jews who bravely fought the Nazis. "Who on earth does Harry take advice from? It also raises the question of whether Meghan is advising him and what the couple are making of their collapsed ratings in opinion polls in the United States," said royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.