Harry And Meghan Asked To Vacate UK Residence, Is Angry King Charles Behind The Move?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on the brink of losing their final foothold in the United Kingdom, thanks to the string of explosive interviews, a Netflix documentary, and a tell-all memoir that have acted as the final nail in the coffin of their ties with the royal family.

According to the pair's spokesperson, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been asked to "vacate" their Frogmore Cottage, which is situated near Windsor Castle. "We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," the spokesperson said, according to Sky News.

Speculations suggest that the move was greenlit by Prince Harry's father, King Charles. The Frogmore Cottage was presented as a gift to the pair by Queen Elizabeth II. The Grade-II listed building sprawls on the Windsor Castle grounds, containing 10 bedrooms.

In 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan remodelled the property for GBP2.4 million, which was initially paid through taxpayer money but later paid back by the couple from the Sovereign Grant. The Frogmore Cottage served as the ideal celebratory spot for the pair, who marked their daughter's first birthday at the property.

While the pair relocated to California, the US, in 2020 after a bitter rift with the other royals that only has deepened in recent years, the cottage was still under their possession in the United Kingdom. However, they have been now asked to vacate, just weeks after the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir 'Spare'.

According to reports, Frogmore Cottage has been offered to UK's disgraced Prince Andrew.

Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare'

The ghostwritten book offers a peek into the struggles and uncomfortable events encountered by the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex during the brief time they spent in Buckingham Palace with the other royals. Among the revelations made in the book are that Prince Harry was physically attacked by his brother Prince William, the brothers persuaded their father to not marry Camilla, now the Queen Consort, and Markle was not asked to visit Balmoral when the Queen passed away last September.

In a conversation with The Telegraph, the red-headed prince said that 'Spare' does not encapsulate every event that transpired in the family, as he would still like to keep some things private. “It could have been two books, put it that way. But there are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know. Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me," he said.