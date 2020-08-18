Buckingham Palace To Exhibit Rare Art Collection For The First Time Ever

In a one of a kind art exhibition, the Buckingham Palace will portray some of its most admired and masterpieces art collection as part of the annual summer for the 'first time ever'. Artistic pieces composed by Rembrandt, Rubens, Titian, Vermeer, Van Dyck, Canaletto and many more will go on display due to its temporary removal to revamp the Palace’s ageing wiring and antiquated lead pipes. Some of the most iconic work, also a favourite of the queen, will be shown to the visitors.

According to reports, the 65 old paintings from the Royal Collection will be assembled together after they’re removed from the staterooms due to the renovations. The Queen’s “favourite” collection that includes Dutch and Italian art pieces will be shifted to the gallery as the £369million refurbishment work starts in the palace. Her majesty’s most “treasured” painting Rembrandt's The Shipbuilder and his Wife (1633) and other similar work by some of the prominent artists like Vermeer and Canaletto will be displayed, which has only been witnessed by either the guests or the reception workers.

As per the Royal Collection Trust website, the exhibition will commence in December 2020, and the tickets will go on sale by November this year. The exhibition will be held starting 4 Dec 2020 through to 2021. To ensure the safety of visitors, the palace initiated the advance booking, reduced the number of people in order to welcome the visitors in a safe environment and a range of other measures. Chairman HRH The Prince of Wales also recorded a live message to give an update about the event.

The exhibition brings together some of the most important paintings in the Royal Collection from the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace, the Royal Collection Trust wrote.

Usually on public view during the annual Summer Opening of the Palace, the paintings will be shown in The Queen’s Gallery while Reservicing works are carried out to protect the historic building for future generations, it added.

Dutch, Flemish and Italian Old Master paintings

Originally designed by the architect John Nash for George IV, the picture gallery will display Dutch, Flemish and Italian Old Master paintings. Artists included will be Titian, Guercino, Guido Reni, Vermeer, Rembrandt, Van Dyck, Rubens, Jan Steen, Claude and Canaletto, according to the event’s update. The Trust stated that in view of the ongoing pandemic, all health safety measures will be followed to make the environment secure for the visitors.

