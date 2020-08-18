CPL 2020: KXIP-owned St.Lucia Zouks Name INDIBET As Principal Sponsor

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) team St.Lucia Zouks, will now have a new title sponsor for the new season after KPH Dream Cricket Pvt Ltd. - the consortium that owns Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), announced INDIBET as its title sponsor for the CPL 2020. Earlier this year, KPH became the second group of IPL owners to own a CPL team as well. Red Chillies Entertainment currently owns the Knight Riders' franchises - Kolkata in the IPL 2020 and Trinbago in the CPL 2020.

CPL 2020: All you need to know about St.Lucia Zouks title sponsors INDIBET

According to Economic Times, INDIBET is an online betting platform that offers a user-friendly experience and is also part of a wider group run by executives, who have managed a range of products in sports and gaming over the last 15 years. The report also states that apart from being the title sponsors, INDIBET alongwith St. Lucia Zouks will also name two other sponsors for the CPL 2020, i.e. Orbit Exchange and cricketnmore.com.

Throughout the event, players, coaches and team volunteers of the St Lucia Zouks will sport the INDIBET logo on their jerseys. The Orbit Exchange logo will be visible on the leading arm sleeve and the cricketnmore.com logo will be visible on the trouser of the leading leg.

CPL 2020 schedule

St.Lucia Zouks will open their CPL 2020 campaign against Jamaica Tallawahs on Wednesday, August 19, while the CPL 2020 is scheduled to start from August 18 with the finals all set to take place on September 11. The CPL 2020 has 6 teams - Trinbago Knight Riders, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St. Lucia Zouks, Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Tridents. As many as 23 matches will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, including the semi-finals and final, and the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain will host 10 matches. Barbados Tridents are the current Caribbean Premier League champions.

IPL 2020: KXIP eye better performance under new skipper

After R Ashwin was traded to Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 trade window, KXIP will now IPL 2020 glory with KL Rahul who was handed the charge of the team for the upcoming edition. Apart from 2014, when the team reached the finals, KXIP have been pretty inconsistent in terms of their performance over the years.

Looking at the current KXIP squad, the team looks pretty solid on paper however this year they will want to put their best foot forward in order to fight for the IPL 2020 glory. The IPL 2020 is scheduled to start from September 19 with the final taking place on November 10. Coming to the IPL 2020 venues, the matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

( COVER IMAGE: St LUCIA ZOUKS/ INSTAGRAM)