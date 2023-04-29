Buckingham Palace Unveils New Pics Of King Charles, Camilla Ahead Of Coronation | See Pics

Dressed in shades of royal blue, King Charles and Queen Camilla sat down for their regal portraits ahead of the highly anticipated coronation scheduled for May 6 this year. Three new images of the monarchy hit social media on Friday, featuring the royal pair striking poses in the Blue Drawing Room at the Buckingham Palace.

One image displays King Charles suited up, smiling and sitting on a silk armchair that dates back to 1828. Another snapshot shows Queen Camilla dressed in a bright blue dress and pearl necklace, sitting on a gilded wood and blue silk upholstered bergère from 1812.

The third picture shows the pair standing together, with golden furniture and a state portrait of King George V in the backdrop. The colourful portrait was painted following the monarch's coronation in 1911. The recently released images were captured by photographer Hugo Burnand in the Palace's Blue Drawing Room, which initially served as the official ballroom. It was later replaced with the current ballroom in 1855.

One week to go!



As Their Majesties’ Coronation draws closer, a new picture has been shared of The King and The Queen Consort in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace. Taken by Hugo Burnand. pic.twitter.com/rECK5i04hK — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 28, 2023

📸 NEW: portraits of The King and The Queen taken last month in the Blue Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace by Hugo Burnand! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/65bDhQoUmq — Charlie ♔ (@notaroyalexpert) April 28, 2023

King Charles, Queen Camilla's new images win hearts

However, this isn't the first time that Burnand has photographed the British royals on an important occasion. The 59-year-old has captured royal weddings in the past, including that of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011. Sharing the images, the Royal Family wrote on Twitter: "One week to go! As Their Majesties’ Coronation draws closer, a new picture has been shared of The King and The Queen Consort in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace. Taken by Hugo Burnand."

The post has garnered over 584,000 views and several comments. Reacting to it, one user wrote: "The Late Queen added such a magic touch to Royalty. Sadly that seems to be missing now." Another user added, "Waiting in anticipation. God Save The King! Vivat Rex!!" A third user said, "So lovely! A handsome King and beautiful Queen. So happy for them, they will be remarkable for United Kingdom and other territories."