Cambridge University To Hold All Lectures Online Until Summer 2021 Amid Pandemic

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the Cambridge Unversity has moved all its ‘face to face’ lecture online until summer 2021. The British educational institute, which has become the first university to do so, said that it was “likely” social distancing would continue further.

According to reports, the university has announced that all its lectures for the academic session 2020-21 would continue online, however, “small teaching groups” could take place if social distancing requirements are adhered to. The Cambridge based University moved all teaching online in March and is even conducting exams on the digital platform.

'Would be reviewed later'

Citing the reason behind online session as a possible continuation of social distancing, a spokesman for the university said that it was constantly adapting to changing environments amid coronavirus pandemic. He also said that lectures would continue to be made online while small teaching groups, with proper social distancing measures, could be hosted. He further said that the decision was taken to facilitate planning and would be reviewed in case there would be a change in coronavirus advice.

This comes as the UK has now entered its first stage of easing coronavirus restrictions. According to PM Boris Johnson, people who were having trouble working remotely like the ones working in the manufacturing or construction industry, are allowed resume work in their office spaces but are advised to avoid public transport to maintain social distancing during this phase. However, educational institutes remain shut.

Meanwhile, as schools and universities around the world remain close due to the coronavirus, the World Bank's education team has sad that the pandemic has threatened to make education outcomes worse and without aggressive policy, the virus outbreak across the globe will have immediate costs on both learning and health of children and youth. Experts from the World Bank have pointed out that even before the pandemic, the world was facing a "learning crisis" and already off track to meet Sustainable Development Goal 4, which commits all nations to ensure that, among other ambitious targets, all girls and boys complete free, equitable and quality primary and secondary education.

