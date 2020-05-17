British PM Says He Understands People 'feel Frustrated' By New Coronavirus Rules

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged that some people must “feel frustrated” with some of the new rules that the government imposed to ease the lockdown. There was reportedly a widespread criticism of the new rules that are complex even according to the UK PM. British newspaper poll has also suggested that the dissatisfaction with Johnson’s government has been spiking and British PM has said, “I understand”. Earlier this week the UK lawmakers had begun easing the restrictions in England and allowed people who were unable to work remotely to go their offices. The changes were not applicable on Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

While people had called out on government over new rules being confusing and delivering mixed messages, Johnson said that the government is trying to implement regulations that have never been done before in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The British PM even acknowledged that the discontent with the administration can grow for people have been confined only to their homes for several weeks. However, the UK PM noted that the problem that is currently being faced by the world is “complex” and therefore it requires “trust”.

Johnson said, “I understand that people will feel frustrated with some of the new rules. We are trying to do something that has never had to be done before - moving the country out of a full lockdown, in a way which is safe and does not risk sacrificing all of your hard work.”

“I recognise what we are now asking is more complex than simply staying at home - but this is a complex problem and we need to trust in the good sense of the British people,” he added.

‘Get rid of complexities’

Johnson has also reassured that he will contribute fully in order to remove the complexities from the rules as soon as possible. He also credited the “hard work” that British citizens did in protecting the vulnerable people of the society from COVID-19 disease and also UK’s public health service (NHS). Since friends and families are still not allowed to meet with each other, UK PM said that the situations will soon be better if everyone adheres to the rules.

UK PM said, “If we all stick at it, then we’ll be able, gradually, to get rid of the complexities and the restrictions and make it easier and simpler for families to meet again. But we must move slowly, and at the right time.”

“I want to thank you personally for sticking with us and - most of all - for being so patient. And I want to reassure you that there is a route out of this,” he added.

I know this will not be easy — the first baby steps never are. But I hope that, when we look back, the changes we have made this week will be seen as an important moment on the road to our nation’s recovery.https://t.co/hEdg4k2333 — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) May 17, 2020

