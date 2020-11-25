'Can You Help?': Charles Darwin's Notebooks Stolen, Cambridge University Launches Appeal

On November 24, Cambridge University launched an appeal to find two notebooks by Charles Darwin after they were stolen from the library. One of these books include Charles Darwin’s iconic 1837 ‘Tree of Life’ sketch. As per the release by the University of Cambridge, the police have been informed about the incident and the disappearance of the books have been recorded in the national Art Loss Register for missing cultural artefacts.

University Librarian and Director of Library Services since 2017, Dr Jessica Gardner said, “I am heartbroken that the location of these Darwin notebooks, including Darwin’s iconic ‘Tree of Life’ drawing, is currently unknown, but we’re determined to do everything possible to discover what happened and will leave no stone unturned during this process”. She also said that this public appeal can be considered as ‘critical’ in seeing the notebooks return safely. She added, “We would be hugely grateful to hear from any staff, past or present, members of the book trade, researchers, or the public at large, with information that might assist in the recovery of the notebooks”.

The library has taken advice from external experts to help in the search. Also, it will work with other partners including the Antiquarian Booksellers' Association, for book trade. A new search was arranged by Dr. Gardener that involved specialist staff with the aim of searching special zones. It was further led by an expert team that conducted fingertip examinations. She said, “Security policy was different 20 years ago. Today any such significant missing object would be reported as a potential theft immediately and a widespread search begun. We keep all our precious collections under the tightest security, in dedicated, climate-controlled strong rooms, meeting national standards”.

The release further mentions an email and contact number to get in touch with the concerned authorities if anyone is able to locate the books. Detective Sergeant Sharon Burrell, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: “We are appealing for anyone with any knowledge of the whereabouts of these priceless artefacts to contact us. They are extremely valuable and important, both to the university, and anyone interested in the history of science”.

