UK: Chef Who Won 1 Million Pounds Still Worked On Christmas, Boxing Day

A chef who recently won one million pounds, still came for work on both Christmas and Boxing Day because he did not want to let his customers down. Didzis Pirags won the jackpot prize during his lunch break last weekend but despite that was determined not to let down the people who would be going to the pub over the extended festive period.

Prize money changes his life

Pirags works as the kitchen manager at The Hungry House in Broughton and is a single dad. While talking to local media, he said that he decided to buy an online scratch card after he felt a 'lucky itch'. Pirags's turned out to be very lucky because he won the jackpot.

The single dad has said that with the prize money he was able to put down the deposit on his first-ever home and that it will totally change his and his five-year-old son's life. Didzis also added that he currently works 60 hours a week and the money will allow him to quit his job and look for a new one where he can get weekends off so that he can spend more time with his son.

