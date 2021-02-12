China Suspends British Broadcaster's Services In Tit-for-tat Move After UK License Blow

In a tit-for-tat move by China, Beijing banned the British broadcaster BBC World News from airing in the country just a week after it threatened to retaliate for the recent revocation of the UK broadcasting license for China’s state-owned broadcaster, CGTN. China’s National Radio and Television Administration said in a statement published on Friday, that BBC World News’ coverage of China had violated the basic requirements that news reporting be true and impartial. It further even said that the coverage undermined the national interests of China and even ethnic solidarity.

The suit was followed by Hong Kong’s public broadcaster, RTHK and announced that it would also stop relaying the services of the UK broadcaster. After services being suspended from both China and Hong Kong, BBC in a statement expressed its “disappointment”. The Britsih broadcaster said, “We are disappointed that the Chinese authorities have decided to take this course of action. The BBC is the word’s most trusted international news broadcaster and reports on stories from around the world fairly, impartially and without fear or favour.”

China lashes out on UK over licence revoking

However, the ban on the UK-based broadcaster is the latest indication of the deteriorating relations between China and Britain. China reportedly lashed out on the UK for revoking the license of Chinese state broadcaster CGTN and even made allegations of “ideological prejudice”, a day after British regulator Ofcom revoked the license on February 4 citing violation of British law by the state-backed CGTN ownership structure. Now the UK broadcasters would either have to stop CGTN’s broadcast or pay an unlimited penalty. Irked by the unprecedented move against the Chinese channel, Chinese foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said it was based on “ideological prejudice and political reasons”.

As per reports, the Chinese government official urged the UK to “ immediately cease political manipulation and correct its mistakes”. Wenbin further said that the Asian country “reserves the right to make the necessary responses” before touting the broadcast for playing a vital role in “enhancing understanding and communication” between the UK and China. In a statement on Thursday, British regulator announced the revoking of license and said its investigation had come to a conclusion that license was “wrongfully” held by SCML.

