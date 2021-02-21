Clinical Trials For 'variant Proof' Vaccines Could Start Very Soon: Scientists

Scientists are developing a range of second-generation covid vaccines aimed at expanding protection against many different virus variants, the Guardian reported. Candidates are including one version that could provide immune defence against many different virus variants. Other researchers are investigating the response that would be generated to vaccine aimed at blocking the transmission of the disease.

Research on new covid variants

Other projects include research into the creation of multiple vaccines that could each tackle different virus strains. It would be administered as a single jab in a manner similar to other vaccines given to human beings. Presently, covid vaccinees have been designed to stop infected people from becoming seriously ill. It is still not known how effective they are at blocking transmittable viruses.

Professor Jonathan Ball, a virologist at the Nottingham University said, "There is no indication that any of the new virus variants that have appeared recently are causing severe disease than original virus". He added, "However there is evidence that some of these new variants may be better at infecting and therefore spreading in populations that have existing partial immunity following natural infection or vaccination". One possible solution is a vaccine now under development by a team of Scientists including Ball.

The project which also involves immunology company Scancell and researchers at Nottingham Trent University has reached a stage where the manufacture of the new vaccine has begun. Ball said it was hoped clinical trials of the vaccine could be launched very soon. He added, "The plasmid that forms the basis of the vaccine has already been used in other medical treatments and is tolerated well in patients. So, we are hopeful that we can press ahead with clinical trials relatively soon".

Scientists at Bristol University have started developed vaccine that could induce antibodies in the nose and throat of a person. Adam Finn, Professor of Paediatrics at Bristol Medical School, Bristol University said, "That is the route by which the virus infects a person, so if you could aim specifically to generate antibodies in the upper airways so that would help block the virus from infecting someone or from being passed on". "In effect, you would be creating the anti-viral equivalent of those United Nations blue helmet soldiers who control war zones and prevent invasions", he added.